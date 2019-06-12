Mississippi county poised to close jail over finances

Corrections officials in Mississippi say they are considering their next move as officials in one county plan to close a lockup that holds state and county inmates.
Eddie Holcomb, who serves on the Issaquena County Board of Supervisors, told the Clarion Ledger the board voted Monday to close the Issaquena County Regional Correctional Facility for financial reasons.
In a Thursday news release, the Mississippi Department of Corrections says it has not received written notice of the closure. The release says Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall wrote a letter to the board Wednesday that the county will violate an inmate housing agreement with the state if it moves ahead with the Dec. 17 closure.
“If the county moves forward to shut down the regional operation as it relates to the housing of state inmates, the county will have defaulted on said Inmate Housing Agreement,” Commissioner Hall said in the letter. “As such, the MDOC will take the appropriate action.”
The Corrections Department release says the department has received two letters, dated Wednesday, in which the county is demanding a lump sum payment of $312,270, a higher daily payment of $29.74 per inmate and 350 inmates, an increase over the current maximum 334.
Commissioner Hall told the county that the demand is outside the terms of the existing contract signed by the board president, Sheriff Richard Jones, and the MDOC. Also, she said, there is no requirement under state law that the MDOC meet the demand.
The current contract, dated July 1, 2016, sets the per diem at $23.92 per inmate, with a 2 percent increase each year. The current per diem is $25.61 per inmate.
Jones said the board made the decision to close the jail against his wishes.
Jones said the facility employs 53 people, who are in danger of losing their jobs.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info