Mississippi Fair Commission cancels food and beverage service RFP

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, who also serves as the Chairman of the Mississippi Fair Commission, announced today that the Mississippi Fair Commission has cancelled the Request for Proposals for food and beverage service on the State Fairgrounds.

“On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, I convened a telephonic meeting of the Mississippi Fair Commission to consider information regarding a bid protest filed by Clark & Company to a proposed Valley Services concessions contract. Our Mississippi Fair Commission attorney has researched the issues raised by Clark & Company and presented his findings to the members of the Fair Commission. After reviewing those findings and additional issues raised, and since there is no requirement to have an exclusive concessionaire at the Mississippi Fairgrounds, today I have executed the attached Notice of Cancellation of Requests for Proposals. Effective January 1, 2020, the Mississippi Fair Commission will bring concessions in-house on an interim basis, and promoters of events at the Mississippi Fairgrounds will have the freedom to select the catering and/or concessions vendors of their choice. As we move closer to the opening of the new Trade Mart, we will reconsider a concessionaire contract that will achieve our goal to make the Mississippi Fairgrounds the very best it can be.”