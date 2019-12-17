Mississippi police search for missing Domino’s Pizza worker

Police in Mississippi are searching for a missing Domino’s Pizza employee whose car was found abandoned days after she left work and disappeared.
Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, 31, was last seen Friday afternoon leaving the Canton Domino’s location where she works, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.
She was wearing Domino’s work clothes at the time, but the store’s owner declined to say whether she was making a delivery or leaving for the day when she disappeared, The Clarion Ledger reported Monday.
Dortch’s 2015 maroon Chevrolet Malibu had been found by Sunday. The location of the car and exactly when it was found weren’t released.
Molly Yildirim, owner of the Canton Domino’s location, said she and her team are cooperating with law enforcement.
She said Dortch often kept to herself at work. “She came to work and she worked hard and she went home,” Yildirim said.
The company plans to offer a reward for information leading to Dortch’s safe return, she added.
