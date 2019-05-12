Mississippi teenager fatally shot in head while driving

Paramedics responding to a crash on a Mississippi highway discovered the teenage driver of the car had been shot in the head.
Jauan Tolbert, 19, died on Tuesday from wounds sustained after being shot while driving on Interstate 55, Sgt. Roderick Holmes said in a Jackson Police Department statement.
Tolbert was driving northbound around 1 a.m. on Monday when he swerved into a barrier, Holmes said. Paramedics who treated Tolbert at the scene discovered he had a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died, news outlets reported.
Investigators think a shot was fired into Tolbert’s car from an unknown vehicle traveling next to him, the department said on Twitter.
Police haven’t publicly identified the car or any suspects.
