Mississippi trucking, equipment facility to create 22 jobs

A new trucking and equipment facility coming to a south Mississippi city is expected to bring about 22 jobs to the area.
Stribling Equipment is partnering with Empire Trucks to expand their facility in Natchez, officials for Natchez Inc. announced on Monday. The new, 36,000-square-foot (3,345-square-meter) building will include sales, parts and service for equipment companies such as John Deere and Hitachi as well as trucking companies Freightliner and Western Star, company officials said.
The facility will be the first in the region to have a climate controlled mechanic shop allowing for more comfortable employee work conditions, Stribling officials said.
Stribling Equipment purchased their first Natchez facility in 1983, making it one of the oldest operating stores in the Stribling franchise, The Natchez Democrat reported. The company also has locations in Arkansas and West Tennessee.
