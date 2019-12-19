By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal
Navistar Defense has been awarded a $24.5 million contract to provide medium tactical vehicles to foreign military sales customers worldwide, except for Iraq.
Work will be done at the company’s assembly plant in West Point, with deliveries starting in 180 days after receipt of each delivery order.
The three-year requirements contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, is comprised of 6X6 general transport trucks and 6X6 wreckers, along with spare parts and technical data for both variants.
“Navistar Defense has a long history of providing vehicle support to United States allies through foreign military sales, with more than 30,000 vehicles delivered since 2003,” said Ted Wright, Navistar chief executive officer. “This award reaffirms Navistar Defense as a major supplier of militarized commercial-off-the-shelf vehicles worldwide.”
Navistar has been contracted to provide MTV variants to Iraq since 2017.
Among some recent contracts by Navistar with West Point involved in the work:
• Sept. 14, 2018 – $13.4 million for cargo troop carriers, contractor spare parts, special tools, operator and maintenance training, and workshop repair manuals, laptop computer and contractor publications.
• August 2017 – $8.1 million modification for the reset and upgrade of the Army’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected MaxxPro family of vehicles.
• June 2017 – $18.8 million to build 115 International 7000-MV Medium Tactical Vehicles.
• March 2017 – $440 million to reset and upgrade 1,085 MRAP MaxxPro armored vehicles and related accessories for the United Arab Emirates.
• March 2017 – $35 million in a foreign military sales contract with Pakistan for the procurement of 40 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) MaxxPro Dash DXM foreign military sales vehicles, various support items and contractor logistics and technical support services.
• May 2016 – $29.8 million to reset and upgrade an additional 250 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, with an option for an additional 200 vehicles.
• September 2015 – $369 million for 2,293 Medium Tactical Vehicles for the Afghan National Security Force. Deliveries started in 2016 and were to conclude in 2019. The contract provides general troop transport vehicles, water and fuel tankers, ammunition trucks, wreckers and a number of trucks with armored cabs.
Since 2007, Navistar has been awarded more than $9 billion in contracts, with work distributed among several assembly plants, including West Point; Lisle, Illinois; Springfield, Ohio; Ootlewah, Tennessee and Kansas City, Kansas.
The company also is being sued for allegedly overcharging the Marines Corps $1.3 billion for its MRAPs.
Navistar said in response to the charges, “We believe our pricing was fair, reasonable and competitive, and we are disappointed the government has chosen to intervene in this matter. The company intends to defend itself as necessary and appropriate.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info