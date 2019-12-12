Opportunity Zone credits touted as benefit from purchasing five historic downtown Hattiesburg properties

By BECKY GILLETTE

In what is being described as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” five historic downtown Hattiesburg properties owned by CR Properties were available with a call for offers on the buildings being accepted until Dec. 5.

The advantage of having so many buildings for sale at once allows buyers a rare opportunity to purchase the historic office and multifamily assets not only at a very low cost per square foot, but also to take advantage of being able to purchase a large market-share of office and multifamily product in the thriving downtown Hattiesburg business district, said Patrick Kelleher, event manager with The Future of Real Estate (FRE) based in Newport Beach, Calif.

“With these offerings, we are allowing for flexible closing dates as buyers can submit their offers with their estimated due diligence time needed, as well as the estimated closing time they will need to close the transaction,” Kelleher said.

Interest in the properties was expected to be enhanced because of the potential for Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) tax credits. Kelleher said a new law came into effect this past year incentivizing investment in low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods throughout the country.

“Revitalizing economically-distressed areas is an important social and political goal, and there are significant tax advantages,” Kelleher said.

For more information on the OZ credits, they are asking interested parties to contact the Mississippi Development Authority, the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service.

The downtown properties include:

» The America Building. One of two buildings comprising the Hub City Lofts, it has 20 apartments that are leased and 4,052 feet of first floor commercial space in revitalized downtown Hattiesburg.

» The Carter Building. The other half of the Hub City Lofts complex has 32 fully-leased apartments and 8,658 feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

» The Kress Building, a three-story, 32,459-square-foot office building.

» Forrest Tower. The nine-story office building has about 61,072 square feet of space, plus a 17,833 square-foot basement and a 2,871 square-foot penthouse.

» The Regions Bank Building.

Kelleher said the IRS will defer and reduce capital gains tax if you invest gains within six months in a Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF), and then that fund invests in an QOZ within six months. The gains can be short- or long-term and from any investment with no maximum or minimum amount. The QOF can be a pool set up by an asset manager, or you can self-certify a new corporation or partnership as your own QOF. He said there are more detailed rules, so always consult your financial and legal advisers for your specific situation.

“In terms of the benefits, they are multiple,” Kelleher said. “First of all, you can defer paying tax on your capital gain. This means you can invest 100 percent of the gain, not the after-tax portion (and on short-term gains, the taxes may be approaching 40 percent for high income earners). If you keep the investment for five years, you essentially reduce the tax owed by 10 percent. If you keep the investment for 7 years, you reduce the tax owed by another five percent, but you will owe the tax after the 7th year.

“The tax benefits continue. If you keep the investment for at least 10 years, then any gains from this new investment are exempt from capital gains tax. What a great incentive to invest intelligently in an OZ. No doubt some OZs are going to be seen as having more investment growth potential than others. Some investors are going to be all about the money, some will look for an adequate return combined with social benefit, and others will prioritize the noble cause.”

There are a few restrictions on the type of real estate (no golf courses or massage parlors, for example), but in most cases land, residential or commercial property can all work.

“Bear in mind that Congress’ objective was to encourage investment in the community, so just buying a rental property and changing the carpet is unlikely to cut it,” Kelleher said. “You are required to substantially improve it within 30 months. The measure here is to take out the value of the land and spend at least the value of the improvements again. Thus, if you buy a property for $1.5 million and the land is valued at $1 million, to continue to qualify you will need to spend at least a further $500,000.”

Kelleher said whether the goal is to make a difference in a local community or one across the country, or to simply pay as few taxes as possible, there are great investments to be had in these newly-created OZ.

“These buildings have more than just a rich history of tenancy,” said Alan Bridevaux, broker of record, with Doug Rushing Realty, Inc., in McComb. “Each one was built by craftsmen who used only the finest materials and paid attention to every detail. These classic buildings represent lucrative opportunities for the smart investor.”

Hattiesburg Historic Downtown District Executive Director Andrea Saffle said what is exciting about this auction is the potential to attract new developers and new investors to the party. The five buildings make up a majority of the large historic buildings in downtown. But Saffle said it is not known if all five buildings are going to change hands in December; all five are listed for sale in the auction, but that doesn’t mean that they will all be sold.

“The current owners are not looking to divest all of their properties,” Saffle said. “They simply wanted to create an opportunity for an investor to put together a package of properties that makes sense for them. While the Tatums are committed to seeing the Kress Building and the Regions building developed, they see this as an opportunity to attract outside investors who might be looking to take advantage of Opportunity Zone benefits, as well as historic tax credit opportunities. CR Properties is committed to helping make downtown a thriving and vibrant place to live and work. Their Hub City Lofts (The America and Carter Buildings) are very successful, maintaining a 98 percent occupancy.”

Saffle said so far in 2019, downtown Hattiesburg has seen $11.2 million in private investments and $1.37 million in public investments. She said downtown Hattiesburg is considered the heartbeat of the community due to its rich history, creative vibe, historic architecture, and charming atmosphere. Seven new business have opened or expanded in Downtown in 2019 including Canvas, Fika Swedish Cafe, Anderson’s Downtown, Chavel, and Your CBD Store.

“We have variety of galleries and eateries, a thriving live music scene, an ever-growing craft beer industry and a vast and varied community of artists, drawn here by the universities,” Saffle said.

For more information, see https://downtownhattiesburg.com/ and www.fre.com. FRE has handled transactions for other historic properties including the Clock Tower in Denver, Colo., and the Historic Armory in Flint, Mich.