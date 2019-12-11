Origin Bancorp appoints Goff to Board of Directors

Origin Bancorp, Inc. announced the appointment of Stacey Goff to the Boards of Directors of Origin and Origin Bank, effective Jan. 1.

Goff is Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer for CenturyLink, Inc. where he is responsible for CenturyLink’s legal, corporate strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, internal and external communications and public policy functions.

Goff holds a Bachelor’s Degree in business from Mississippi State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi.