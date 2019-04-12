Palmer Home names Kristin Budzak vice president of marketing

Palmer Home for Children, Mississippi-based leader in providing superior care to children in need, named Kristin Budzak as Vice President of Marketing. In her new role, Budzak will focus on increasing awareness and education of the Palmer Home mission within the community through strategic marketing, branding and communication development.

Budzak boasts more than 15 years of experience in strategy development, marketing planning and brand strategy for industry-leading organizations such as the Carlisle Corporation, Pepsi Beverages Company and Ardea Beverage Company. In her most recent role, Budzak served as the Marketing Manager for Carlisle Corporation where she managed all marketing efforts for 98 Wendy’s restaurants and developed and executed the opening of LYFE Kitchen’s Memphis restaurants. Her passion for nonprofit work is evident in her years of service for organizations such as LeBonheur Club, the Memphis Carnival and the Children’s Museum of Memphis Gala.

During her time at Carlisle Corporation, Budzak was introduced to Palmer Home through Karen Carlisle, a Palmer Home board member. She was immediately drawn to their mission and purpose in her community. After serving as an event Consultant part-time, she joined the Palmer Home team

full time in 2018 as community development and engagement manager where she demonstrated her unmatched ability to develop clear, concise messaging regarding Palmer Home’s purpose and vision.

As a Mississippi native, Budzak attended Itawamba Community College and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in Journalism.

She resides in Memphis, Tennessee with her husband and two children.