For the year, boardings are at 14,129, the most since 2008, when 15,792 passengers boarded.
Boardings are increasing for the third consecutive year, following precipitous declines the four previous years
Tupelo had two airlines from 2005-2008 with ASA and Mesaba, then Mesaba from 2009 to September 2012. That was followed by Silver from October 2012 to October 2014. Then it was Seaport from October 2014 to September 2015. There was no service again until April 2016 when Contour arrived.
Record boardings were posted in 2006 with 31,334 passengers. That number dropped to a meager 1,507 in 2015 as now-defunct Seaport suffered numerous delays and cancellations.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info