The road is being built off State Highway 30 West across from the Walmart Distribution Center. It will be about three-quarters of a mile long and run between State Highway 30 West and County Road 54.
The road will provide access to 127 acres that the Union County Board of Supervisors has purchased to develop as an industrial park. The county also has an option to purchase another 75 acres from a private landowner group.
Currently, there are no industries on the site, but officials are developing the land with the road and utilities to make it attractive for development.
A conceptual plan shows the site could accommodate several large industrial buildings.
The site is a good location for industries because it is near Interstate 22 and only about one hour from the Memphis metro area, said Gary Chandler, director of industrial development with the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
The land is being developed as an industrial park called Martintown NORTH.
There will also be large signage erected at Highway 30 next to the new road to market the site.
The county has obtained about $1 million in grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Appalachian Regional Commission to build the road and put up the signage.
A $250,000 Mississippi Development Authority grant has also been acquired by the county to construct water lines along the new road.
The county has also received about $241,000 in grant funds from the Delta Regional Authority to do additional water work as well as install natural gas lines.
And there is currently a grant application filed with the state to run a sewer line up the new road for about 1,000 feet.
A turn lane with signage will also be put in on State Highway 30 West at the intersection with the new road.
The private landowner group has deeded about eight acres to the county to provide space for the road construction, utilities and right of way.
