Pearl River introduces new recruitment team

As the fall semester comes to a close at Pearl River Community College new beginnings are in the works for the Office of Recruitment.

“We are really excited to present our new PRCC Recruitment Team who will be under the leadership of Mr. Richard Gleber, our new Director of Recruitment,” Associate Vice President for Student Success Dr. Amy Townsend said. “Mr. Richard Gleber is from Diamondhead and brings valuable experience and unique perspectives to this position.

“Our mission is to recruit perspective students and assist them as they transition to college. We have created an exciting recruitment plan for 2020 and look forward to growing our Wildcat family.”

New to the Wildcat Family, Gleber is looking forward to leading the team and reaching out into the communities Pearl River serves.

“I’m thankful for the trust Dr. Amy Townsend, Dr. Adam Breerwood, and the Board of Trustees have placed in me to lead the Office of Recruitment at the great academic institution of Pearl River Community College,” Gleber said. “I am looking forward to continuing the great work already being done within our district schools and expanding our recruiting efforts in PRCC’s Dual Enrollment, Workforce Education and Adult Education programs.”

Other members of the Office of Recruitment team include recruiters Meghan Merritt, Ron’Shea Moore, Chelsie Lyles, Caitlin Warner and Sherri Brown.

RICHARD GLEBER

Gleber will serve as the Director of Recruitment. He attended Saint Stanislaus and holds a Bachelors of Science in Speech Communication from the University of Southern Mississippi. Gleber has an extensive background in public relations, recruitment and admissions. He was the Executive Director at Brothers of the Sacred Heart Foundation before returning to Saint Stanislaus during which time he served as Director of Public Relations and Associate Director of Admissions. Gleber also serves as a board member for Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center and is active in Hancock County among several community organizations.

Gleber can be reached at rgleber@prcc.edu.

SHERRI BROWN

Brown has been employed at Pearl River for 20 years and currently serves as Secretary for Recruitment.

CHELSIE LYLES

Chelsie Lyles is a Hattiesburg native who attended Presbyterian Christian High School before studying at Pearl River in 2009. After earning her Associate in Arts Degree, she transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Pathology and her Master’s Degree in Higher Education. She also obtained 18 post graduate hours in Speech Communication and is currently an adjunct online Instructor of Public Speaking at PRCC. Lyles has been an employee at Pearl River since 2014.

Lyles can be reached at clyles@prcc.edu.

MEGHAN MERRITT

Meghan Merritt is from Poplarville. She graduated from Poplarville High School in 2012 and completed the Marketing Dual Enrollment program at PRCC during her senior year. After high school, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she received her Bachelor’s of Business Administration. She is currently in the process of obtaining her Master’s of Business Administration at Delta State University. When she’s not recruiting she enjoys traveling as well as spending time with friends, family and her bulldog, PJ. Merritt is new to the Wildcat Family but is a long-time supporter of PRCC.

Merritt can be reached at memerritt@prcc.edu.

RON’SHEA MOORE

Ron’Shea Moore is a Gulfport native. She attended Gulfport High school before moving on to attaining her Associate Degree at Pearl River during which time she was a work study for the Office of Student Success. She plans to further her education at the University of Southern Mississippi to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Moore feels extremely blessed and honored to be a part of such a compassionate institution.

Moore can be reached at rmmoore@prcc.edu.

CAITLIN WARNER

Caitlin Warner is from Poplarville. She attended Poplarville High School and joined the Wildcat Family as a student and work study in 2011. She received her Associate in Applied Science in Marketing & Management and immediately began working in sales. After four years of sales work, she returned home to Pearl River, where she serves as a recruiter and is a full-time student studying Marketing & International Marketing at William Carey University. Caitlin has been an employee of PRCC since July 2018.

Warner can be reached at cwarner@prcc.edu.