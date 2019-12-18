Petition to save Sun-n-Sand submitted to state agency

By JACK WEATHERLY

Twenty-six hundred signatures on an online petition effort to save the Sun-n-Sand motel in downtown Jackson were submitted to the state Department of Archives and History, according to Lolly Rash, executive director of the Mississippi Heritage Trust.

The mid-modern-style motel on Lamar Street was purchased by the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration early this year to be razed and used for parking for state employees.

The motel was opened in 1960 by legendary Mississippi businessman Dumas Milner and was frequented by lawmakers who often hashed out legislation in private before voting in public.

When the Legislature legalized liquor in 1965, “the Sun-n-Sand was one of the first bars to open in Jackson,” the Trust said in an earlier statement “Some legislators were voting dry and drinking wet” at the motel’s bar, the Trust said.

Famed Mississippi author Willie Morris wrote some of his book “My Cat Spit McGee” at the motel and noted it as the site of “many years [of] egregious political wheeling and dealing, not to mention secretive trysts.”

The Heritage Trust submitted 180 comments, including those from developers who suggested ideas for repurposing the motel, which has been vacant since 2001, according to Rash, who did not divulge what those ideas are.

“We’re not advocating any one particular use,” Rash said in an interview on Tuesday. “We just want what’s best for the city of Jackson.”

Chuck McIntosh, spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration, said in an earlier comment that several developers approached the agency but did not pursue the matter. The agency plans to preserve the distinct Las-Vegas-style motel sign.

Rash noted there are tax credits and other economic development incentives available.

The Sun-n-Sand is under consideration by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to be designated a Historic Landmark.

If it is given that status, the DAH board would hold its fate in its hands. Demolition then would require a permit from the agency.

Katie Blount, executive director of the Archives and History, said it is possible that the matter could be taken up at the next meeting of the agency board, which is Jan. 24.