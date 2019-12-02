PHIL HARDWICK — Ranking the professions

Each year the Gallup organization surveys Americans to determine how they feel about certain professions. The December 2018 survey revealed that nurses rated highest for honesty and ethics for 17th consecutive year. Members of Congress and telemarketers rated lowest.

Below are the rankings for each profession. Respondents in the survey were asked the following question: Please tell me how you would rate the honesty and ethical standards of people in these different fields — very high, high, average, low or very low? The number beside the profession indicates the percentage of respondents who replied High or Very High.

» Nurses — 84

» Medical doctors — 67

» Pharmacists — 66

» High school teachers — 60

» Police officers — 54

» Accountants — 42

» Funeral directors — 39

» Clergy — 37

» Journalists — 33

» Building contractors — 29

» Bankers — 27

» Real estate agents — 25

» Labor union leaders — 21

» Lawyers — 19

» Business executives — 17

» Stockbrokers — 14

» Advertising practitioners — 13

» Telemarketers — 9

» Members of Congress — 8

» Car salespeople — 8

Nurses have been at the top of the list for 19 of the past 20 years. Healthcare workers continue to remain high on the list

Clergy ratings have gone from a high of 67% in 1985 to the current 37%. No doubt that clergy abuse and the declining importance of Christianity has contributed to those findings. Indeed,

the Pew Research Center surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade

Journalists’ ethics rating hit a high of 33%, up 10 points since 2016. That’s significant when considering the disaggregation in news organizations.

Real estate agents ranked 12th out of 20. Several years ago, this writer reported on which factors were most important when it comes to selecting a real estate agent. The top 10 results ranked in order were as follows:

» Honesty

» Knowledge of specific property

» Ethical behavior

» Knowledge of financial options

» Ability to answer questions

» Knowledge of closing statements

» Knowledge of real estate law

» Organization

» Friendly personality

» High school degree

For more details on the Gallup survey, CLICK HERE.

» PHIL HARDWICK is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email address is phil@philhardwick.com.