Pleasant joins Phi Theta Kappa as advancement services specialist

Harmonese Pleasant has joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) as an advancement services specialist in the Ph Theta Kappa Foundation.
The Phi Theta Kappa Foundation secures the resources to support the values, vision, and priorities of Phi Theta Kappa. Pleasant will develop and maintain relationships with alumni, donors, and partners; process and acknowledge gifts and donations received by the Foundation; analyze current and emerging trends in advancement services; and provide strategic approaches to improve the Foundation’s current and future advancement operations.
Prior to joining the Phi Theta Kappa staff, Pleasant was Community Manager with Regus in Flowood. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Jackson State University and joins PTK with several years of experience in customer service, project management, and business services. She is a native of New Orleans.
