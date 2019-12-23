Reeves says Mississippi emergency director is keeping job

Greg Michel was appointed head of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency by current Gov. Phil Bryant in June 2018.
The Republican governor-elect, Tate Reeves, takes office Jan. 14 and is in the process of choosing leaders for some state agencies.
Reeves said on Twitter that Michel is “the man for the job,” and he’s honored that Michel is staying.
Michel spent 30 years in the National Guard before joining MEMA. His assignments included serving as installation commander for the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center near Hattiesburg.
