Secretary of State-elect Michael Watson to name Keith Davis as Chief of Staff

Secretary of State-elect Michael Watson announced that he will be hiring Keith Davis as his Chief of Staff. Watson was elected in November with 59% of the vote to become Mississippi’s next Secretary of State.

Keith Davis is currently serving as the Chief of Enforcement for the Department of Marine Resources (DMR), a position he has held since July, 2014. He is a veteran law enforcement officer including service with the Gulfport Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, D’Iberville Police Department and as Police Chief of Moss Point from May, 2011 through June, 2014.

When Davis was Captain of Investigations at the D’Iberville Police Department, he was selected to attend the FBI National Academy which is an honor only held by one percent of all law enforcement personnel. Davis is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.