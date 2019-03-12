Shah joins Memorial Physician Clinics Coast Cardiology Center

Memorial Physician Clinics welcomed Manoj P. Shah, MD, in the practice of cardiology at Memorial Physician Clinics Coast Cardiology Center in Gulfport.
Shah received his medical degree from The Medical College at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India. He completed his internship, residency and was fellowship trained in Adult Cardiology at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. In addition, he completed one year of preceptorship at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Houma, La. Shah specializes in interventional cardiology such as diagnostic catheterizations, Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA), stents and peripheral vascular intervention.
Shah is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. He has more than 20 years experience specializing in cardiovascular conditions.
