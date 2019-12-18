Shops join District at Eastover lineup

Several retailers have opened at the District at Eastover in north Jackson.
Those shops are the District Drugs and Mercantile Holiday Pop-Up Shop and Elizabeth Clair’s, a fine-china and gift shop These openings follow the November opening of Nursery Rhymes, a baby and children’s boutique.
District Drugs & Mercantile’s pop-up shop offers a variety of gift items with a focus on Mississippi-made products.
District Drugs & Mercantile will open in January as the only independent pharmacy in Jackson. with a wide range of customer services
District Drugs owner and pharmacist Whitney Harris has long dreamed of owning her own pharmacy.
“During my years as a pharmacist at Beemon Drugs, I loved building relationships with customers. We’re looking forward to continuing Beemon’s tradition of personable customer service.” Beemon’s closed.
Based in Tupelo, Elizabeth Clair’s offers candles, jewelry, home décor, lounge attire and gifts, as well as an extensive bridal registry.
Nursery Rhymes co-owner Janice Fulton says the shop offers an extensive baby and gift registry for new mothers, with an online registry accessible via the store website.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info