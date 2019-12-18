Shops join District at Eastover lineup

Several retailers have opened at the District at Eastover in north Jackson.

Those shops are the District Drugs and Mercantile Holiday Pop-Up Shop and Elizabeth Clair’s, a fine-china and gift shop These openings follow the November opening of Nursery Rhymes, a baby and children’s boutique.

District Drugs & Mercantile’s pop-up shop offers a variety of gift items with a focus on Mississippi-made products.

District Drugs & Mercantile will open in January as the only independent pharmacy in Jackson. with a wide range of customer services

District Drugs owner and pharmacist Whitney Harris has long dreamed of owning her own pharmacy.

“During my years as a pharmacist at Beemon Drugs, I loved building relationships with customers. We’re looking forward to continuing Beemon’s tradition of personable customer service.” Beemon’s closed.

Based in Tupelo, Elizabeth Clair’s offers candles, jewelry, home décor, lounge attire and gifts, as well as an extensive bridal registry.

Nursery Rhymes co-owner Janice Fulton says the shop offers an extensive baby and gift registry for new mothers, with an online registry accessible via the store website.