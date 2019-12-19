Southern Bancorp’s Von Kanel promoted to regional president

Southern Bancorp announced the promotion of Wendy Von Kanel to regional president, a leadership position in which she will help manage operations in Phillips and Mississippi County, Arkansas as well as DeSoto County, Mississippi. Von Kanel previously served as Market President for Phillips County.
“I want to congratulate Wendy on her well-deserved promotion,” said Southern Bancorp, Inc. CEO Darrin Williams. “She has been a long-time advocate of Southern’s mission to provide access to economic opportunity in rural and underserved areas, and I am excited to see the impact she makes in this new leadership role.”
A Marvell native, Von Kanel joined the Southern Bancorp team more than two decades ago as a mortgage processor and has continued to rise through the ranks. Prior to being Market President, she held the position of Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending.
Von Kanel attended Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, and lives in Lexa with her husband Alan and their two children Bailey and Reese.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info