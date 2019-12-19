Southern Bancorp’s Von Kanel promoted to regional president

Southern Bancorp announced the promotion of Wendy Von Kanel to regional president, a leadership position in which she will help manage operations in Phillips and Mississippi County, Arkansas as well as DeSoto County, Mississippi. Von Kanel previously served as Market President for Phillips County.

“I want to congratulate Wendy on her well-deserved promotion,” said Southern Bancorp, Inc. CEO Darrin Williams. “She has been a long-time advocate of Southern’s mission to provide access to economic opportunity in rural and underserved areas, and I am excited to see the impact she makes in this new leadership role.”

A Marvell native, Von Kanel joined the Southern Bancorp team more than two decades ago as a mortgage processor and has continued to rise through the ranks. Prior to being Market President, she held the position of Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending.

Von Kanel attended Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, and lives in Lexa with her husband Alan and their two children Bailey and Reese.