Storm debris cleanup to ramp up in northeast Mississippi

Efforts to remove storm debris in northeast Mississippi are expected to ramp up in coming days.

Lee County leaders have contracted with a waste hauler to remove trees and limbs that fell when the remnants of a tropical storm struck the region in late October.

The county’s road manager said crews are expected to be out collecting the debris after the holidays, beginning Friday.

Officials are asking county residents with debris on their property to move it to a public road’s right of way so that it can be hauled away.

Crews have also been cleaning up debris in a Guntown subdivision that was struck by a tornado the week before Christmas, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.