TODD SMITH

Let’s face it, we live in an online search world. Need a quick answer to anything under the sun or around the world?

It’s only a click away on your web browser. What did we do before Google? Or Bing? Or Yahoo? Or Wikipedia?

We were constantly dashing for the encyclopedia, searching for the World Book – or forgetting about it altogether.

This year’s plugged-in, on the go, digital device-addicted world brought its share of scandal, disaster, joy hope – and yes, dizzying new tech devices to fuel our daily binge.

Some of the top news stories, according to media reports, included the Jussie Smollett incident involving Chicago police, Hurricane Dorian wreaking havoc on the Bahamas and much of the Gulf Coast, the devastating Notre Dame Cathedral fire and the women’s World Cup. Oh yeah, and Apple released a pro-level iPhone with three lenses that took social media by storm,.

In that vein, Google has released it year-end roundup of the hottest search topics in the land. The list highlights queries that had a long-lasting spike in search traffic compared with 2018.

It reveals some of the top news events, people and entertainment searches, and it includes the year’s most asked questions and vacation destinations.

From the viral sensation of Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road” to Billy Porter’s extravagant red carpet ensembles, the year’s most popular searches gives a glimpse into the soul of public opinion and behavior.

The list includes everything from news and entertainment to the classic, “What is…” query.

Here’s a look at the most popular Google searches in 2019:

Searches

Disney Plus

The hottest streaming service of the year claimed the top spot in Google searches this year. The concept is by no means revolutionary, but its almost never-ending list of nostalgic and new titles appeals to the masses.

And don’t forget, Disney Plus gave us the gift of the year – Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian.”

Cameron Boyce

The sudden death of the 20-year-old actor Cameron Boyce struck a chord with many searchers this year. Boyce was found unresponsive in his California home in July. An autopsy confirmed he died in his sleep after a seizure related to epilepsy. He starred in the Disney Channel show “Jessie” from 2011 to 2015. He also appeared in “Mirrors,” “Eagle Eye” with Shia LaBeouf and “Grown Ups” with Adam Sandler, and in the Disney Channel’s “Descendants.”

Nipsey Hussle

Influential rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his clothing store May 31, sending waves of shock through the rap community.

The rapper founded his own record label, All Money In, in 2010, according to IMDB. He had also worked with dozens of successful artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.

Hurricane Dorian

It’s been a whirlwind year for extreme weather, and Hurricane Dorian was no exception. The storm slammed the Bahamas, United States and Canada in September, killing at least 30 people in the Bahamas.

Numerous cities up the coast declared states of emergency and issued mandatory evacuations as hurricane-force winds battered the seaboard. The storm left extensive damage across the area.

5. Antonio Brown

The former NFL player was released from the New England Patriots following accusations by two women of sexual misconduct, including rape – and Brown has vehemently denied the allegations. The Patriots were the third team to let go of Brown in 2019. Days after being released, he said on Twitter that he “will not be playing in the NFL anymore.”

6. Luke Perry

Former “Beverly Hills 90210” star Luke Perry died March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. Perry was launched into fame as the wildly popular character Dylan McKay. He also had roles in the hit television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Riverdale,” and appeared in the Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which premiered after his death.

7. ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The Disney and Marvel film vaulted “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing film ever. The film, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, made more than $2.79 billion worldwide by the end of July.

8. ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” released its final season, sending fans into a downward spiral of unmet expectations and withdrawal. Many felt the storylines were rushed and sloppy, while others were just going through it without their beloved show.

9. iPhone 11

iPhone dropped their iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, boasting updated cameras and flashy new colors, leaving users to decide whether or not they would upgrade for the minor new features it offers.

10. Jussie Smollett

The “Empire” actor became embroiled in controversy after the actor reported a hate crime attack in January which investigators later concluded had been a false claim meant to boost his public profile.

The City of Chicago later filed a lawsuit against him, seeking to recover more than $130,000 to cover police overtime during the investigation.

Here are the rest of Google’s trending searches by category below.

News

Hurricane Dorian Notre Dame Cathedral Women’s World Cup Area 51 raid Copa America El Paso shooting Sri Lanka Government shutdown Equifax data breach settlement California earthquake

People

Antonio Brown Jussie Smollett James Charles Kevin Hart R. Kelly 21 Savage Lori Loughlin Jordyn Woods Bryce Harper Robert Kraft

What is…?

What is Area 51? What is a VSCO girl? What is momo? What is a boomer? What is quid pro quo? What is camp fashion? What is Disney Plus? What is “Bird Box” about? What is a Mandalorian? What is Brexit?

TV is Primary News Source According to New Poll

A new Hill-HarrisX poll found that TV is still the most widely used news platform among Americans, despite the rise of the internet and social media.

The survey released last week showed that 53 percent of registered voters across the United States named TV as their primary source for news. Less than a quarter — 21 percent — said they prefer to get their news from the internet.

An equal amount — 9 percent — said they’d rather turn to social media or newspapers for the latest news updates.

Six percent said they rather listen to the radio, while 1 percent said they prefer to get their news from magazines.

Older generations were more inclined to name TV as their preferred mode for news, according to the poll.

Sixty-nine percent of those between the ages of 50 and 64 said they preferred to get their news by watching TV, compared to 34 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 34 who said the same.

The survey comes as the news media is under renewed scrutiny, particularly in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

