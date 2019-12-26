Tribal police arrest Mississippi man charged with murder

A Mississippi man wanted for murder has been arrested.
Rushaka Cobb was arrested Wednesday by tribal police in the Crystal Ridge portion of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, according to local news outlets.
Cobb is charged with murder in the killing of Lee Hughes in Louisville. Police have yet to explain why they suspect that the 27-year-old Cobb shot and killed Hughes. The victim was found dead Monday inside a Louisville house.
Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said Cobb will be taken to Leake County, where he was earlier charged with aggravated assault.
It’s unclear whether Cobb has a lawyer or has seen a judge to determine whether bail will be set.
