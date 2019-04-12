University to waive tuition for class for teachers

A university in Mississippi is waiving tuition for a professional development course in an effort to combat the state’s teacher shortage.
William Carey University said in a statement the course can be used to renew a Mississippi Educator License. It begins in January and lasts five weeks, news outlets reported.
The class will be taught online, Dr. Teresa Poole told WHLT-TV. Poole says anyone can apply but preference will be given to practicing teachers and those who have licenses that are about to expire. There is a $85 application fee.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 8 and the course begins the following Monday.
