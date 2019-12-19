VT Halter Marine boats win international honor

VT Halter Marine Inc., a Pascagoula company that is part of ST Engineering North America, received top honors during the International WorkBoat Show.
Two of its vessels were selected as Boat of the Year. Built by VT Halter Marine for Crowley Maritime Corp., the Taino and El Coqui were selected based on criteria set by WorkBoat Magazine and by popular vote.
The Taino and El Coquí are the first Commitment Class, liquefied natural gas-powered ConRo ships built for Crowley’s shipping and logistics services between Jacksonville, Fla., and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Built specifically for the Puerto Rico trade, the ships are 720 feet long, with 26,500 deadweight tons, and are able to transport up to 2,400 20-equivalent container units at a cruising speed of 22 knots.
Each vessel accommodates a wide range of container sizes and types including 53-foot by 102-inch-wide, high-capacity containers, up to 300 refrigerated containers and a mix of about 400 cars and larger vehicles in the enclosed, ventilated and weather-tight decks.
This award marks the first time a VT Halter Marine vessel has been awarded Boat of the Year. VT Halter Marine vessels have been named in the Significant Boat listing six times.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info