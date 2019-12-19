VT Halter Marine boats win international honor

VT Halter Marine Inc., a Pascagoula company that is part of ST Engineering North America, received top honors during the International WorkBoat Show.

Two of its vessels were selected as Boat of the Year. Built by VT Halter Marine for Crowley Maritime Corp., the Taino and El Coqui were selected based on criteria set by WorkBoat Magazine and by popular vote.

The Taino and El Coquí are the first Commitment Class, liquefied natural gas-powered ConRo ships built for Crowley’s shipping and logistics services between Jacksonville, Fla., and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Built specifically for the Puerto Rico trade, the ships are 720 feet long, with 26,500 deadweight tons, and are able to transport up to 2,400 20-equivalent container units at a cruising speed of 22 knots.

Each vessel accommodates a wide range of container sizes and types including 53-foot by 102-inch-wide, high-capacity containers, up to 300 refrigerated containers and a mix of about 400 cars and larger vehicles in the enclosed, ventilated and weather-tight decks.

This award marks the first time a VT Halter Marine vessel has been awarded Boat of the Year. VT Halter Marine vessels have been named in the Significant Boat listing six times.