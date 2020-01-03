2020 Mississippi Road Builders Association board

The Mississippi Road Builders Association elected the following members to a three-year term: Pepper Beckman, Dunn Roadbuilders (Laurel); Corey Easley, Dunn Utility Products (Byram); Bobby Elmore, Eutaw Construction
Company (Madison); Bob Phillips, Phillips Contracting Company (Columbus); Lee Talbot, Talbot Brothers Contracting Company (Nesbit).
Hunter Fordice, Fordice Construction Company (Vicksburg) serves as President. Clint Estess, Dickerson & Bowen (Brookhaven) serves as 1st Vice President. Cindy Warner, American Field Service Corp serves as 2nd
Vice President. Lee Carson, N.L. Carson Construction (Carthage) serves as Secretary-Treasurer. Steven Warren, Warren Paving (Gulfport) serves as Past President.
Board members are Bill Blain*, W.E. Blain & Sons (Mt. Olive); Dwayne Boyd, APAC (Jackson); Michael Burroughs, Burroughs Diesel (Laurel); Tracy Clark, Riverside Traffic Systems (New Albany); Michael Ellis,
Lehman-Roberts Company (Batesville); Richard McCool*, J.L. McCool Contractors (Pascagoula); Hastings Puckett, Puckett Machinery (Flowood); Rick Webster, Key, LLC (Madison).
Mike Pepper serves as the Association’s Executive Director.
