3 running in special election for new mayor of Pascagoula

Three candidates are competing to replace a Mississippi mayor who moved into another elected position.
The special election in Pascagoula is Feb. 11.
Republican Mayor Dane Maxwell was elected in November to the three-person Mississippi Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities. He stepped down from the city job before he the other commissioners began their term this month.
Three candidates filed qualifying papers by the Jan. 21 deadline for the mayor’s race, The Mississippi Press reported. They are Burt Hill, who is a former Pascagoula councilman; Dr. Steve Demetropoulos, a family physician with Singing River Health System; and Chris Grace, a sales representative who serves on the city Recreation Commission.
Candidates run without party labels in Mississippi special elections.
If a runoff is needed, it will be March 3. The winner will serve the rest of the term that ends June 30, 2021.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info