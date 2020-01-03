3 running in special election for new mayor of Pascagoula

Three candidates are competing to replace a Mississippi mayor who moved into another elected position.

The special election in Pascagoula is Feb. 11.

Republican Mayor Dane Maxwell was elected in November to the three-person Mississippi Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities. He stepped down from the city job before he the other commissioners began their term this month.

Three candidates filed qualifying papers by the Jan. 21 deadline for the mayor’s race, The Mississippi Press reported. They are Burt Hill, who is a former Pascagoula councilman; Dr. Steve Demetropoulos, a family physician with Singing River Health System; and Chris Grace, a sales representative who serves on the city Recreation Commission.

Candidates run without party labels in Mississippi special elections.

If a runoff is needed, it will be March 3. The winner will serve the rest of the term that ends June 30, 2021.