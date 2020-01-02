Adams and Reese announces nine partners for 2020

Adams and Reese congratulates its nine attorneys who have been elected to partnership in the firm, effective January 1, 2020.

Michael A. Berson (Mobile, Ala.) is experienced in government relations as well as economic development and city, county and local government law. He has developed and implemented federal policy and legislative strategies for defense, energy, telecommunications, higher education and local government clients on Capitol Hill and within various governmental agencies. Berson received his J.D. from the Cumberland School of Law, Samford University, in 2006, and his B.S.B.A. from the University of Florida in 2002.

Lyndey R. Z. Bryant (Columbia, S.C.) advises business owners and their management teams in complex commercial litigation, including trial and appellate representation as well as arbitration and administrative proceedings. She frequently counsels businesses and individuals regarding enforcement and negotiation of complex employment, non-compete, confidentiality, and trade secret agreements. Bryant is a 2012 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law and a 2009 graduate of Furman University.

Matthew A. Copeland (Houston) focuses on representing large public companies, private businesses and individuals in commercial disputes and tort litigation. He has also represented owners, property managers and community associations in real estate matters. Copeland received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Houston in 2012 and his B.A. in Journalism from the University of Texas in 2009.

Adam V. Griffin (Jackson, Miss.) is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States. His practice focuses primarily on civil litigation, including large and complex cases for national clients, as well as advisory work related to data privacy and security. His litigation practice includes work in the areas of forestry and agriculture, construction, data privacy and security, and risk management services. A 2010 graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, Griffin received his B.B.A. in Business Information Systems from Mississippi State University in 2007.

Grant J. Guillot (Baton Rouge, La.) advises companies that provide drone/unmanned aircraft system (UAS) services, as well as companies operating in industries that are increasingly using drones, such as construction, energy/oil and gas, forestry and agriculture, public safety, telecommunications and transportation and logistics. Additionally, he counsels business entities and other organizations on compliance with federal and state laws, contractual issues, corporate governance, employment concerns, entity formation, government actions, legislative matters, open meetings issues, public records disputes and issues pertaining to liability of directors and officers. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Louisiana State University, in 2009, and his B.A. in Mass Communications, summa cum laude, from Louisiana State University in 2004.

Matthew C. Guy (New Orleans) litigates matters stemming from marine construction, maritime, marine and energy insurance and all aspects of worldwide oil and gas operations. With a truly global focus, he handles a great deal of work connected to oil and gas production centers, including the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa, and Europe. Guy holds an LL.M. in Admiralty Law from Tulane University (2005). He was called to the Bar of England and Wales by Gray’s Inn after attending Inns of Court School of Law in London and receiving a Diploma in Law from The City University in London. Guy received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Modern History from Magdalen College, University of Oxford.

Craig D. Lawrence, Jr. (Birmingham, Ala.) represents clients on commercial real estate matters including acquisitions, building lease transactions, dispositions, financings, ground lease transactions and due diligence (title and survey). In addition, he provides corporate services to small businesses and franchisees in the areas of entity formations and growth planning. Lawrence received his J.D. from the Cumberland School of Law, Samford University, in 2012, and received his M.B.A. from Samford University Brock School of Business the same year. He received his B.A. in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Alabama in 2008.

G. Robert Parrott II (New Orleans) handles commercial litigation and bankruptcy matters for clients in Louisiana and Mississippi. His experience encompasses a wide breadth of federal and state court litigation, including contractual disputes, default and collection matters, lien actions, foreclosures, business torts and bankruptcy litigation. He is a 2011 graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and received his B.B.A. from Millsaps College in 2008.

Maia T. Woodhouse (Nashville, Tenn.) is an experienced trademark litigator who concentrates her practice on trademark, trade dress, patent, trade secret and copyright disputes, with a primary focus on litigation and enforcement. She has extensive experience practicing in federal courts across the country and before the United States Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. She received her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2010.