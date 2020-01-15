BECC promoted Burford

BECC has announced the promotion of Martin Burford, P.E. as its President. He will assume responsibilities on January 10, 2020. Lisa Morrison, the firm’s founder, will remain Chief Executive Officer of the firm.

Marty’s appointment is a clear reflection of the company’s current direction: moving forward and ready to take on the future as a growing company that has established great clients and ready to take on more business and more new clients. BECC is poised for additional growth and we are pleased to have Marty at the helm to lead us to continued success.

Marty joined BECC in 1993 and over the past 27 years he has established a track record of loyalty, leadership and company growth. As BECC takes on a new decade and new growth opportunities, Marty will work closely with our staff to continue the momentum of BECC. BECC was founded in 1992 by Lisa Morrison as an engineering firm specializing in geotechnical engineering, environmental engineering, construction materials testing and special inspection services. BECC’s projects take them throughout the continental United States as well as internationally. At

BECC, we build long-term relationships with our clients based on integrity, honesty, open and direct communication, and traditional friendly service. We understand how our services impact a project’s design, construction, and performance and see the big picture and strive to assure that our services contribute positively to both the project’s short-term and long-term outcomes.