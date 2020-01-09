Biloxi Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 board and president

The Biloxi Chamber of Commerce has announced Sam Burke as the chair of the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce for 2020. Burke is the Executive Director of the St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy in Biloxi, and has served in that capacity since 2011. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and has worked in non-profit management for the past 17 years. He has certifications from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s School of Executive Leadership, Portland State University’s Non-Profit Leadership Development Program, the MS Center for Non-Profits Leadership Institute and Excellence in Action Accreditation Program. Sam currently serves on the Board of Directors for the MS Alliance of Non-Profits and Philanthropies, as well as the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce.

He is a past Board Member and Program Chair for Leadership Gulf Coast. He is a member of Rotary Club of Biloxi, having served as President in 2008. He is a 2009 recipient of the Top 10 Business Leaders Under 40.

Burke is a life-long resident of the MS Gulf Coast, he and his wife Sarah live in Biloxi with their 4 children: Sam Jr. (13), Cole (11), Alyson (3) and Bennett(3).

Others serving on the 2020 Biloxi Board of Directors are:

Justin Chance: Chair Elect, Hanock Whitney Bank

Christen Duhe’: Past Chair, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Bill Raymond: VC of Finance, City of Biloxi

Rachael Seymour Kiesling: Director, Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, MS Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce

LaWanda Jones: VC of Membership, American Cancer Society

Marshall Eleuterius: VC of Economic Development, Community Bank of Mississippi

Jerry Taranto: VC of Military Affairs, Retired

Jennifer Seymour: VC of Education, Eley Guild Hardy Architects

Lauren McCrory: VC of Small Business, Page, Maninno, Peresich & McDermott

Carmelita Scott: VC of Diversity, Woodforest National Bank

Jessica Gazzo: VC of Marketing, Dukes, Dukes, Keating & Faneca, P.A.

Narissa Behrens-Brown: Board of Directors, IP Casino Resort & Spa

Leo Manuel: Board of Directors, Balch & Bingham

Suzie Brown: Board of Directors, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Natasha Pickett: Board of Directors, Praise Temple of Biloxi

John Prentiss: Board of Directors, BancorpSouth

Ryan Boudreaux: Board of Directors, BancorpSouth

Courtney Jacobs: Board of Directors, IDR Agnecy

Ryan Canon: Board of Directors, Attorney

Austin Coomer: Board of Directors, Half Shell Oyster House

Ashley Grayson Brisco: Board of Directors, Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District

Briana Dubaz: Board of Directors, Eley Guild Hardy Architects

Amber Guess: Board of Directors, Luckies Furniture

Arrea’l Bishop: Board of Directors, City of Biloxi

Kevin Kavanagh: Board of Directors Damon Penny: Board of Directors, Retired

Lisa Parker: Board of Directors, Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi

Windy Swetman: Board of Directors, Swetman Security

Jennifer Walker: Board of Directors, Mississippi Power Company

Monica Walker: Board of Directors, Hope Credit Union

Andy Welter: Board of Directors, The Peoples Bank

Terri Gonzalez: Liaison, Keesler Air Force Base

Kay Miller: Liaison, The City of Biloxi/Main Street

Marnee Losurdo: Liaison, Keesler Air Force Base