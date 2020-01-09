Biloxi Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 board and president

The Biloxi Chamber of Commerce has announced Sam Burke as the chair of the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce for 2020. Burke is the Executive Director of the St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy in Biloxi, and has served in that capacity since 2011. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and has worked in non-profit management for the past 17 years. He has certifications from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s School of Executive Leadership, Portland State University’s Non-Profit Leadership Development Program, the MS Center for Non-Profits Leadership Institute and Excellence in Action Accreditation Program. Sam currently serves on the Board of Directors for the MS Alliance of Non-Profits and Philanthropies, as well as the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce.
He is a past Board Member and Program Chair for Leadership Gulf Coast. He is a member of Rotary Club of Biloxi, having served as President in 2008. He is a 2009 recipient of the Top 10 Business Leaders Under 40.
Burke is a life-long resident of the MS Gulf Coast, he and his wife Sarah live in Biloxi with their 4 children: Sam Jr. (13), Cole (11), Alyson (3) and Bennett(3).
Others serving on the 2020 Biloxi Board of Directors are:
Justin Chance: Chair Elect, Hanock Whitney Bank
Christen Duhe’: Past Chair, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Bill Raymond: VC of Finance, City of Biloxi
Rachael Seymour Kiesling: Director, Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, MS Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce
LaWanda Jones: VC of Membership, American Cancer Society
Marshall Eleuterius: VC of Economic Development, Community Bank of Mississippi
Jerry Taranto: VC of Military Affairs, Retired
Jennifer Seymour: VC of Education, Eley Guild Hardy Architects
Lauren McCrory: VC of Small Business, Page, Maninno, Peresich & McDermott
Carmelita Scott: VC of Diversity, Woodforest National Bank
Jessica Gazzo: VC of Marketing, Dukes, Dukes, Keating & Faneca, P.A.
Narissa Behrens-Brown: Board of Directors, IP Casino Resort & Spa
Leo Manuel: Board of Directors, Balch & Bingham
Suzie Brown: Board of Directors, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Natasha Pickett: Board of Directors, Praise Temple of Biloxi
John Prentiss: Board of Directors, BancorpSouth
Ryan Boudreaux: Board of Directors, BancorpSouth
Courtney Jacobs: Board of Directors, IDR Agnecy
Ryan Canon: Board of Directors, Attorney
Austin Coomer: Board of Directors, Half Shell Oyster House
Ashley Grayson Brisco: Board of Directors, Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District
Briana Dubaz: Board of Directors, Eley Guild Hardy Architects
Amber Guess: Board of Directors, Luckies Furniture
Arrea’l Bishop: Board of Directors, City of Biloxi
Kevin Kavanagh: Board of Directors Damon Penny: Board of Directors, Retired
Lisa Parker: Board of Directors, Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi
Windy Swetman: Board of Directors, Swetman Security
Jennifer Walker: Board of Directors, Mississippi Power Company
Monica Walker: Board of Directors, Hope Credit Union
Andy Welter: Board of Directors, The Peoples Bank
Terri Gonzalez: Liaison, Keesler Air Force Base
Kay Miller: Liaison, The City of Biloxi/Main Street
Marnee Losurdo: Liaison, Keesler Air Force Base
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info