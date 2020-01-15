Cleveland State Bank celebrates 10th anniversary

Cleveland State Bank celebrated its 10th anniversary of opening a full-service branch in Grenada. This celebration culminated with the unveiling of a new marquee officially renaming the Grenada branch to Grenada State Bank. Danny Whalen, President and CEO of Cleveland State Bank noted that the Grenada branch has been a fruitful and beneficial one for the bank and its customers of the greater Grenada community.

“Grenada has been a wonderful market addition to Cleveland State Bank with a vibrant economy while also providing strong business diversity to our bank being headquartered in Cleveland. We feel that the businesses and citizens of the greater Grenada community have appreciated having a banking option that has emphasized friendly, quick and personal service by seasoned bankers that they know and trust.” According to Chris Hathcock, City President, “All signage will say Grenada State Bank, a branch of Cleveland State Bank as Grenada State Bank is still owned by Cleveland State Bank. The name change was done to thank the people of Grenada for their support and to show the bank’s commitment to the community. The mayor, city councilmen, county supervisors, chief of police and the incoming county sheriff were all in attendance along with other people from the community.”

Whalen noted that the inaugural staff continues to advance up the ladder of leadership within the organization as Harry Lott, Jr. began as City President and now serves as the bank’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and also serves on the bank’s board of directors. Chris Hathcock began as a Vice President and now serves as the City President. All original employees remain with the bank as well as 2 additional ones who have since joined.