Delta Regional Medical Center welcomes new executive director

Delta Regional Medical Center (DRMC) announced and welcomed Stephanie Patton to the DRMC leadership team. Patton will serve as Executive Director, Health System Development.
Patton comes to Delta Regional Medical Center with health care and communication experience as well as managerial and entrepreneurial skills. As Executive Director, Health System Development, she will be working with Delta-wide community leadership including area physicians, hospitals, clinics, economic developers, elected officials, non-profit organizations, and other Delta stakeholders, to cultivate this initiative and expand Delta-wide healthcare services.
Delta Health System is a new healthcare delivery system currently in development and formed with affiliates, partners and sponsors throughout the Delta region. The goal of the initiative is to improve the health of the population served in the Mississippi Delta and support sustainability for our healthcare providers. Benefits of a system include issues of access, expenditures, and resources, including personnel and facilities.
