Ditto, Hall, & Weeks retire from MDAH Board, Anderson elected Board President

Spence Flatgard of Ridgeland, Edmond Hughes of Ocean Springs, and Helen Moss Smith of Natchez were elected to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Their nominations will be submitted to the Mississippi State Senate for confirmation.

Kane Ditto, Valencia Hall, and Roland Weeks have retired from the board of trustees. Reuben Anderson of Jackson was elected president of the board, and Hilda Cope Povall of Cleveland was re-elected vice president. Nancy Carpenter of Columbus was elected to a third term on the board.

Ditto joined the board in 2005 and was elected as president in 2008. After the Mississippi Legislature provided initial funding for the construction of the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Ditto spearheaded the successful fundraising campaign for the project.

Roland Weeks served on the board of trustees for thirteen years. Former publisher of the Sun Herald and a civic leader on the Gulf Coast, Weeks was invaluable during the department’s administration of the Hurricane Katrina historic preservation grant program. Valencia Hall joined the board of trustees in 2011. During her tenure, Hall was a strong supporter of the staff and a passionate advocate for historic preservation.

Edmond E. Hughes Jr. is vice president for human resources and administration for Ingalls Shipbuilding. Spence Flatgard is a public finance, public law, and government affairs attorney at Watkins & Eager in Jackson. Helen Moss Smith serves on the Natchez Convention Promotion Commission and has been a leading force for historic preservation in Natchez.

Board nominees must be confirmed by the state senate. Members serve six-year terms. The other members of the board are Betsey Hamilton, New Albany; Web Heidelberg, Hattiesburg; and Mark Keenum, Starkville.