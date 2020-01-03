Executive Director Rikard to leave MDEQ January 13

Gary C. Rikard, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), announced that he is leaving the agency January 13, 2020. Rikard has served as Executive Director since appointed by Governor Phil Bryant in September 2014. He previously worked at the agency as an Environmental Engineer and a Senior Attorney in the 1990s before practicing environmental law in the private sector.

Rikard earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Christian Brothers University, completed graduate studies in environmental engineering at the University of Mississippi School of Engineering, and holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is a native of DeSoto County and, along with his wife Karen and their daughter Laura, resides in Madison, Mississippi.

MDEQ is responsible for protecting the state’s environment and administers most of the U. S. EPA programs, including air, water and waste management activities; monitors, models, and regulates water use; and functions as the state geological survey.