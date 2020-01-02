Fisher retiring as Mississippi commissioner of public safety

The Mississippi commissioner of public safety is stepping down as the state prepares to move from one governor to the next.

Marshall Fisher announced his retirement in a news release Tuesday, his final day on the job. The release said the longtime law enforcement officer would “pursue other opportunities,” but did not specify what they are.

“I am deeply grateful to Gov. Phil Bryant for the support and confidence he displayed entrusting me to serve in various capacities of law enforcement and public safety for the state of Mississippi,” Fisher said in the release. “This state has been extremely fortunate to benefit from his foresight and integrity. God has truly blessed me to have been fortunate enough to serve both in the military and law enforcement for more than four decades. ”

Bryant, a Republican, in 2015 chose Fisher to lead the Mississippi Department of Corrections. In 2017, the governor made Fisher the public safety commissioner. As head of the Department of Public Safety, Fisher also has overseen the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Fisher had a long career with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, including as section chief and special agent in charge for Mississippi from 1983 to 2005. After leaving DEA, Fisher was appointed director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics by Bryant’s predecessor as governor, Republican Gov. Haley Barbour.

Republican Tate Reeves will become governor Jan. 14, and he is in the process of naming people to serve in top jobs in his administration. He has not yet announced his nominee to be public safety commissioner.