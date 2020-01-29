Foam maker to spend $4.1 million, add 90 jobs

MBJ Staff

Polyurethane foam manufacturer Innocor is increasing production at its two facilities in Baldwyn. The expansion marks a $4.1 million corporate investment and will create 90 jobs.

The expansion will include doubling Innocor’s manufacturing capacity on one of its manufacturing lines. The company also will move another manufacturing line into what was previously used as a distribution center. The addition of the 90 jobs will increase employment by Innocor to more than 540 in the Baldwyn area.

“This would not be possible without the Mississippi Development Authority’s commitment to grow our existing industries in the state,” said Innocor General Manager Kevin Lindsey. “On behalf of Innocor, we sincerely appreciate the Mississippi Development Authority, Community Development Foundation, Lee County and the city of Baldwyn for all their support.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $650,000 grant for building and infrastructure improvements and equipment installation. Lee County and the city of Baldwyn will provide property tax exemptions.

Innocor plans to complete the expansion by mid-February and plans to fill the 90 positions by the end of the first quarter.