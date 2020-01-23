Former McDade’s stores sold again

MBJ staff
For the second time in about 18 months groceries that had begun as McDade’s have been sold again.
In July 2018, the Louisiana-based Durnin Group bought the four McDade’s groceries in Jackson and the McDade’s Wine and Spirits in Maywood Mart.
The groceries on Duling Avenue and in Maywood Mart had retained their original names in the first sale, while the other took on the name Froogel’s.
Now Hattiesburg-based Roberts Co. Inc. has purchased the stores for an unknown amount. Three of the groceries will be renamed Corner Market, while the other will become a Grocery Depot.
The Roberts Co. also owns 16 stores in south-central Mississippi.
