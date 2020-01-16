Frozen-food maker to invest $27.3 million, add 15 jobs

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., a leading manufacturer in the frozen food industry, is increasing capacity in Oakland. The project is a $27.3 million corporate investment that will add 15 jobs to the work force, raising the total number of employees to 450.

“For 13 years, Ajinomoto Foods has been growing its Oakland operations, providing gainful employment for hundreds of Mississippians in Yalobusha County,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a news release.

Ajinomoto Foods manufactures and markets high-quality Asian and ethnic specialty frozen foods for consumers, commercial restaurants and food-service operations. The company located in Oakland in 2007, creating 250 jobs. The company also expanded and added jobs in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2018. Ajinomoto Foods’ latest expansion accommodates additional production lines.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $150,000 grant for the transportation and installation of the new production lines.

“Ajinomoto Foods aggressive expansion in Oakland speaks volumes about the quality trained, dedicated people in Yalobusha County who give the company a workforce advantage to achieve their goals in our great state,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr.

“We salute the leadership of Coach Bob Tyler and our partners at the Yalobusha County Economic Development District for their teamwork with MDA, which has been instrumental in bringing this win to fruition.”

Ajinomoto Foods plans to fill the new jobs by December.