Gordon Fellows assumes role of MBA president and CEO

Gordon Fellows has been appointed by the Mississippi Bankers Association (MBA) Board of Directors to become the president and CEO of the MBA January 1, 2020. Fellows has been with the MBA since 2012, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Government Relations.

Since 2012, Fellows has lead association lobbying efforts with elected and appointed state and federal officials, developed strategy to achieve legislative priorities for the MBA and its membership, and developed relationships with bankers and industry leaders across the state and country. Additionally, Fellows has had a number of other non-legislative responsibilities including the development of the MBA’s strategic plan. He currently serves on the faculty of the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi. Fellows In his new role as President and CEO, Fellows will lead the day-to-day efforts of the MBA in supporting the banking industry of Mississippi, helping prepare bankers for the ever-changing industry landscape, and ensuring that the MBA provides excellent member value.

Fellows is originally from Tupelo, Mississippi and is a graduate of Tupelo High School. He earned a B.A. in international studies at the Croft Institute at the University of Mississippi in 2006. He spent a semester abroad at the Beijing Foreign Studies University, after serving as the Associated Student Body President during his senior year. Fellows was later inducted into the University of Mississippi Hall of Fame.

Upon graduation, Fellows began his career with Lane Furniture, a division of Furniture Brands International. Based in Shanghai, he worked as the China Country Upholstery Manager for two-and-half years before returning home to Tupelo and assumed the role of Strategic Marketing Manager in 2009. Fellows returned to China in 2011 with Ross Joseph Design as Vice President, China Operations, where he led the China product development team and operational improvements at the factory level. In August 2012, he joined the MBA as Vice President of Government Relations.

Fellows lives in Madison with his wife, the former Sara Hart Rosenblatt.