Gulfport Chamber of Commerce announces board of directors and chair

The Gulfport Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020 Chair is Ryan Goldin, vice president and director of operations at Florence Gardens, LLC, and a broker associate for Bayou Realty.

Goldin is a lifelong resident of Gulfport. After graduating Gulfport High School, he went on to Florida State University, where he earned degrees in Real Estate and Finance, and later received an MBA from William Carey University. In addition to managing the Florence Gardens neighborhood development and being a broker with Bayou Realty, Goldin continues to serve on various boards throughout the Coast and is currently President of Congregation Beth Israel. He has two children, 13 and 11, that are in middle school at Hope Academy. Some of his hobbies include running, fishing, and being outside.

Others serving on the 2020 Gulfport Chamber Board of Directors are:

Jonathan Woodward: Past Chair, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Nikki Johns: Chair Elect, AGJ Systems & Networks Inc.

Tracy Yanez: Gulfport Chamber Director, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Johnny Olsen: Vice Chair of Finance, LPK Architects, P.A.

Regina Wood: Vice Chair of Education, BancorpSouth

Andrew Ratcliffe: Vice Chair of Military Affairs, 1108th TASMG, MSARNG

Chris Estrade: Vice Chair of Small Business & Economic Development, Hancock Whitney Bank

John Payton Hood: Vice Chair of Governmental Affairs, Hancock Whitney Bank

Michael Pocchiari: Vice Chair of Membership, Garden Park Medical Center

Emily Sham: Vice Chair of Communications and Marketing, Two Men & A Truck

Russell Young: Taste, Rattle & Roll Co-Chair, The First, A National Banking Association

Thomas Allen: Board Member, Eley, Guild and Hardy Architects, P.A.

Cedric Bradley: Board Member, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Sondra Gayle: Board Member, Allstate Insurance

Amy Haygood: Board Member, Trustmark National Bank

Brandi Hough: Board Member, Harrison County Economic Development Commission

Bryan Jacobs: Board Member, State Farm Insurance

Dawn Lieck: Board Member, Speedy Cash

Deborah McGhee: Board Member, McGhee Realty Kristina Norton: Board Member, IP Casino Resort Spa

Butch Simpson.: Board Member, Negrotto’s Art Gallery

Kendra Simpson: Board Member, Mississippi Aquarium

Tammy Tynes: Board Member, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Tom Wade: Board Member, Gulf States Engineering

Ryan Labadens: Ex-Officio, Naval Construction Battalion Center

LaShaundra McCarty: Ex-Officio, City of Gulfport

Chris Ryle: Ex-Officio, City of Gulfport

For more information regarding the 2020 Board of Directors of the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, visit mscoastchamber.com or call 228-604-0014.