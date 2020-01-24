Jody Moor named president of Planters Bank’s Indianola Office

Planters Bank announced that Jody Moor has been named President of Planters Bank’s Indianola office. Moor will replace Weldon Aultman, who will retire in March of this year and has served as President of Indianola for 16 years.

Moor is a native of Greenwood and graduated from Mississippi State University with a BBA in finance. He completed the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and is a licensed CPA in the state of Mississippi.

Moor serves as a board member for the Indianola Historic Preservation Commission, treasurer for Indianola Chamber Main Street, treasurer for Indianola Youth Athletic Association and he serves on the Mississippi Bankers Association Ag Committee. He is a member of Indianola Rotary Club, where he is recognized as a Paul Harris fellow by Rotary International. He has served as president for the Indianola Chamber of Commerce, Indianola Rotary Club, and Indianola Country Club and has served as Chairman of the Indianola Community Fund.

Moor is a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church and is currently serving on the Finance Committee.