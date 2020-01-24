Keesler Federal promotes Augustine and Curtis

Keesler Federal Credit Union has promoted Michelle Augustine to Director of Loan Operation and Thomas Curtis to Director of Indirect Lending.

Augustine will be responsible for overall management of loan operations, card services, loan operations, titles/insurance and member records.

She has worked 16 years at Keesler Federal, serving as card services manager, credit card manager, administrative assistant to lending management, resolution lender and financial service representative. Prior to joining Keesler Federal she worked as an insurance specialist.

A resident of Ocean Springs, Curtis graduated from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

In his role Curtis will oversee operations of the Indirect Lending Department by managing and mitigating dealer risk and the indirect loan portfolio, evaluating and analyzing indirect loans requests and establishing and maintaining a strong relationship with dealerships.

Curtis has been employed at Keesler Federal for 13 years and previously worked as a financial services representative, resolution//GAP loan officer, credit officer, senior credit officer and manager of indirect lending.

A resident of Ocean Springs, Curtis graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration, majoring in Banking and Finance.

With assets of $2.9 billion, Keesler Federal is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, the largest credit union in the state. Founded in 1947 to provide banking service to Keesler Air Force Base employees, it now has 38 locations, including branches in the Jackson, Hattiesburg, Mobile and and New Orleans markets as well as the Mississippi Coast. Membership exceeds 240,000.