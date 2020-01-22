The project is a collaboration with Fusion Hospitality and Heritage Hospitality Group. Work is expected to begin this summer and take about 18 months to complete. So, if all goes according to plan, Gateway Landing should open in late 2021 or early 2022.
The apartments are comprised of four three-story buildings with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units, and includes a clubhouse.
The entire Gateway project is a mixed-use development, comprised of a 29-acre site with land purchase opportunities of various sizes.
TRI Inc. of Tupelo is handling marketing and sales of the project, and among the targeted tenants of the outparcel are quick-serve restaurants, offices, medical clinics and C-store/fueling centers.
According to Fusion and Heritage, “Gateway Landing will cater to young families with available parking, open-concept layouts designed for entertaining, walk-in closets, granite counter tops, in-unit washer and dryer and new appliances.”
