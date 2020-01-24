Lewis named Waste Pro 40 Under 40 honoree

Waste Pro’s Jackson Division Manager, Stormy Lewis, has received a prestigious Waste360 40 Under 40 Award, a national award that honors the next generation of leaders in the waste and recycling industry.

Lewis joined Waste Pro’s Hattiesburg Division as a customer service representative in 2013 while earning her degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. Upon graduating, she transitioned into operational duties as the Hattiesburg Division’s first female route supervisor. During her time in this role, she earned her commercial driver’s license (CDL) through Waste Pro’s Co-Heart Program. In early 2019, she was promoted to Operations Manager, a title she held until she earned another promotion in November to Division Manager in Jackson. She is Waste Pro’s youngest Division Manager at 27 years old.

Lewis is a member of Waste Pro’s Leadership Initiative.

Also recognized was Vice President of Recycling, Will Howard, a graduate of the University of South Carolina, who now works in Central Florida.