Merchants and Marine Bank named to 2020 OTCQX Best 50

Merchants and Marine Bank of Pascagoula was named to the 2020 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top-performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.
The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2019.
