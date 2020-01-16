Merit Health Wesley welcomes three cardiology providers

Merit Health Wesley welcomes Karl Duncan, M.D., FSCAI, Kurt Duncan, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, and Alicia Pace, NP, to the cardiology department.

Merit Health Wesley welcomes Dr. Karl Duncan who joins us from Jackson, TN, where he dedicated his talents since 2015 to the Mid-South Heart Center and has been treating heart patients since 2006. He is a member of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention, the North American Society of Cardiovascular Imaging, the Association of Black Cardiologists and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Kurt Duncan has been serving as an interventional cardiologist at Mid-South Heart Center. He began his career as a hospitalist in 2003 in Detroit, MI, and began practicing cardiology in 2011. He is currently a member of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention, the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association, the Association of Black Cardiologists and the National Medical Association.

Before beginning a career as a Nurse Practitioner, Alicia Pace, NP, gained experience as a Registered Nurse working in Telemetry, Emergency, and Cardiovascular Intensive Care departments. Alicia is an active member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, Emergency Nurses Association and the Mississippi Nurses Association.