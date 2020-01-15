Millsaps professor recognized with Humanities Teacher Award

Dr. David Davis, associate professor of history at Millsaps College, has been recognized by the Mississippi Humanities Council with its annual Humanities Teacher Award.
Davis joined the Millsaps faculty in 1988 after four years as a visiting assistant professor at Brown University. He earned a B.A. in history and biblical studies from William Carey University, an M.A. in history from Baylor, and a Ph.D. in African history from Northwestern University.
Davis has served in a variety of roles at Millsaps, including associate dean of arts & humanities, interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College, director for self-designed majors, and in several other administrative capacities.
He is currently working on a manuscript entitled “Heroes of Mercy,” about the politics of humanitarian efforts in the Nigerian Civil War, a very personal and cathartic journey.
