Mississippi ag chief hails China pact

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson applauded President Donald Trump for signing Phase One of the Economic and Trade Agreement with China on Wednesday.
“I applaud President Trump’s persistence in negotiating new trade deals that will benefit American industries, especially agriculture,” Gipson said in a release.
“Agriculture is Mississippi’s [No. 1] industry, and it has been greatly affected by trade disputes with China. Our farmers have made sacrifices so our president could negotiate, with strength, a better trade agreement that protects American interests and security,” Gipson said.
As part of the agreement, China has agreed to make substantial purchases of American manufacturing goods, agricultural products, energy products, and services, marking a monumental win for American farmers and businesses. China will purchase and import on average at least $40 billion of U.S. food, agricultural, and seafood products annually for a total of at least $80 billion over the next two years. These products will cover the full range of U.S. food, agricultural, and seafood products.
Increased sales of U.S. agriculture products to China will benefit Mississippi farmers. Over the past two years, Mississippi has seen a decline in exports to China. Mississippi exported nearly $58 million of agricultural commodities to China in 2019, down from $125 million in 2018, with top exports being cotton and forest products.
