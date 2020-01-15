Mississippi board denies controversial landfill permit

Mississippi’s Department of Environmental Quality has denied a permit request that would have placed a third landfill inside a county where the project faces opposition.
The permit board voted 5-2 on Tuesday against NCL Waste’s request to establish a new trash dumping site in Madison County. If this latest landfill had been approved, Madison County would have had the most landfills of any county in Mississippi, news outlets reported. The board said it won’t consider any permits for the project until county supervisors decide whether they need another landfill in an updated needs assessment. The board emphasized that NCL Waste’s proposal isn’t dead yet, WAPT-TV said.
Still, Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said “it was a wise decision” by the board, news outlets reported. The proposed site was in his city.
Community members and city officials have voiced opposition to the 89-acre (36-hectare) site for months. About 100 of those opponents were present at the meeting in Jackson, wearing “No More Dumps” stickers, The Clarion Ledger reported. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and former U.S. Sen. Trent Lott have also said they disapproved of the proposal, news outlets reported.
NCL Waste said its Community Benefit Agreement would have offered environmental, economic and educational benefits to those closest to the site.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info