By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal
Some 231,000 rural locations Mississippi could dip into a $20 billion pot for broadband access.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced this week initial estimates of how many homes and businesses in each state could benefit from Phase I of the $20.4 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
A total of about 6 million rural homes and businesses could be eligible for bidding in an auction slated for later this year to receive funding for high-speed broadband. This state-by-state list is for Phase I funding, which would target a total of $16 billion to census blocks with no broadband service at all meeting the Commission’s minimum speed standards. The remainder of the funding would be disbursed during Phase II. As recently announced, the FCC will vote Jan. 30 on launching the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
Mississippi, according to the estimates, has the nation’s sixth-most locations lacking broadband access, and the second-most in the Deep South.
California nationwide has the most locations with 421,000, followed by Texas 381,000.
Mississippi’s neighboring states have a relatively high number as well: Alabama (211,000), Arkansas (222,000), Louisiana (188,000) and Tennessee (182,000).
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund would allocate $20.4 billion through a reverse-auction format to connect millions of rural homes and small businesses to high-speed broadband networks. The Fund would target areas that lack access to 25/3 Mbps broadband services in two stages. During Phase I, the FCC would target $16 billion to areas that are wholly unserved by such broadband (where there is no 25/3 Mbps service at all). For Phase II, the FCC would use its new granular broadband mapping approach, called the Digital Opportunity Data Collection, to target unserved households in areas that are partially served by such broadband (areas where some households have access to 25/3 Mbps service but others do not). Phase II would also include areas that do not receive winning bids in Phase I.
Several Mississippi rural electric cooperatives in recent months have voted to either study or roll out initiatives to provide broadband access to its customers.
The Mississippi Broadband Act passed last year by the state legislature allows electric power providers financial flexibilities like offering internet to customers outside of their electric service territories, allowing them to provide services in higher-population areas in order to fund the cost of expanding to more remote locations, teaming up and pooling their resources to lower costs, as well as federal grant opportunities to help cover some of the expenses. In Hamilton, Ala., the cooperative there, which served a model in studies presented to the legislature, has been able to provide rural customers upload and download speeds of 100 MB/second for less than $50 a month.
Brandon Presley, Mississippi’s Northern District Public Service Commissioner, has championed the rural broadband cause, and has estimated that $500 million to $700 million may be available for Mississippi through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info